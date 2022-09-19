Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,347,962. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

