Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.71.

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 344,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

