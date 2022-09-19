Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.71.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 344,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

