Status Hits Market Cap of $96.64 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Status has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $96.64 million and $12.68 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,963.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00060026 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010736 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00063583 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. Status strives to be a secure communication tool that upholds human rights. Designed to enable the free flow of information, protect the right to private, secure conversations, and promote the sovereignty of individuals. Discord | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Weibo Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

