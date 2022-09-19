STERIS (NYSE:STE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $191.58

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $191.58 and last traded at $191.96, with a volume of 3027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.72.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

