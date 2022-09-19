Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to C$17.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

