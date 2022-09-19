StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

