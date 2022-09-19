StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.65. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
Featured Articles
