StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.65. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

About LightPath Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 669,252 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

