StockNews.com Downgrades Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average is $142.71. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 160.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

