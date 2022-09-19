StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on China Life Insurance in a research report on Thursday. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

LFC opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.4847 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Trading of China Life Insurance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in China Life Insurance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,342,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after acquiring an additional 110,853 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 103,413 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the second quarter worth $4,486,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 85.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.