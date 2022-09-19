StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $64.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.64.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
