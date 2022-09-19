StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $64.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

About Gaia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Gaia by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.