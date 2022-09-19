StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of SHI stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

