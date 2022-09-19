StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of SHI stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.