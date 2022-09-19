StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHIGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SHI stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

(Get Rating)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.