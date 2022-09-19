StockNews.com Lowers Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, William Blair cut Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.88. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 1,013.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 95,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 87,135 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 85,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 37,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

