StockNews.com Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $340,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

