Storj Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.89 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $189.85 million and $16.89 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00110540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00865194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

