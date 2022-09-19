Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.63.

ACN opened at $271.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.30 and a 200-day moving average of $300.86. The company has a market capitalization of $171.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.