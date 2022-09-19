Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

