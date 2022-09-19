Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $177.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

