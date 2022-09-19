Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $97.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average of $108.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

