Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 942.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $81.57 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

