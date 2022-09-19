Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $295.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.14 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.92.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

