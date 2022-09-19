Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 425,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,048,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 193,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 128,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 1.4 %

C opened at $47.46 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.