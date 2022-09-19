Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 68.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $60.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

