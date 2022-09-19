Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,481 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 0.5% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BR opened at $163.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

