Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

