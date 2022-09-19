SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Up 3.1%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.92. 6,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,008,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863 in the last 90 days. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SunOpta by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

