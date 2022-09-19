SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Up 3.1%

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.92. 6,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,008,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

SunOpta Trading Up 6.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863 in the last 90 days. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SunOpta by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.