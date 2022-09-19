SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.
SuperCom Stock Performance
SPCB stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.28.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuperCom (SPCB)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.