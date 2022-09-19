S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.16 on Friday. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed by 29.9% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 370,152 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 56.8% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 191,248 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 68.6% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 78,509 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.