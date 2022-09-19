Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swisscom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $490.00.

Swisscom Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCMWY opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $269.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $61.42.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

