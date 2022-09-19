Syntropy (NOIA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $126,056.00

Syntropy (NOIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $33.46 million and $126,056.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy’s launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 589,718,153 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syntropy is www.syntropynet.com. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “Syntropy is transforming the public internet into a secure and user-centric internet through a unifying layer where encryption and optimized performance are built-in and automatically enabled for anything and everything connected to it.Syntropy is compatible with the current internet infrastructure and its protocols, but it introduces a crucial layer of programmability which allows for the complete utilization of resources. It removes bottlenecks and limitations of the existing system, ensures security and optimization by default, and unlocks greater scalability potential for future technologies and applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

