System1 (NYSE:SST) vs. Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Financial Survey

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for System1 and Cyxtera Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

System1 currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.11%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 194.31%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than System1.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 1.28 -$257.90 million ($1.22) -4.13

This table compares System1 and Cyxtera Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

System1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyxtera Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

System1 has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -28.61% -10.21% Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.18% -5.69%

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats System1 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

