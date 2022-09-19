Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 618.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,693 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 146,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 76,930 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.52. 346,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,078,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.00. The company has a market cap of $402.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.