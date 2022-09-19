TAL Education Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 15,353 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 142% compared to the average volume of 6,357 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 493.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 124,629 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 588,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 27,584 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 87,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 46,765 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

NYSE TAL remained flat at $5.25 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 83,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,271. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

