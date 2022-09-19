Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TATYY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Tate & Lyle Price Performance
Tate & Lyle stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $62.97.
Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend
About Tate & Lyle
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tate & Lyle (TATYY)
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.