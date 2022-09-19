Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TATYY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $62.97.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.5652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

