TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. TD Securities upped their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $46.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $10,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

