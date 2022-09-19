Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $0.15 target price on the stock.
Telecom Italia Price Performance
Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.63.
About Telecom Italia
