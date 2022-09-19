Terra (LUNA) Price Down 30.4% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Terra has a market cap of $365.40 million and approximately $554.39 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $2.87 or 0.00014993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007672 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012445 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003070 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00013119 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.