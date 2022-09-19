Terran Orbital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,411 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,407% compared to the typical volume of 160 put options.

LLAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of Terran Orbital stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.35. 11,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,105. Terran Orbital has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30.

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $55,943.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,102,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,243 shares of company stock valued at $744,096.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,857,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,097,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

