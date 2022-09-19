The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Update

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,530,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 21,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,569,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,067,000 after purchasing an additional 310,380 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,171,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 69,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

