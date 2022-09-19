The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Boeing by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,457 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Boeing by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $260,502,000 after buying an additional 68,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Boeing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $144.50 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.71.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

