The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Update

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Buckle Trading Up 1.1 %

BKE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. 599,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,629. Buckle has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 49.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Buckle by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Buckle by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 89,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

