The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.0% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 96,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,872,533. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $257.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

