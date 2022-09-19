The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Market Cap Hits $898,434.79

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $898,434.79 and approximately $260,510.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00111270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00877168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ launch date was April 25th, 2021. The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,714,683 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Crypto Prophecies is www.thecryptoprophecies.com.

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

According to CryptoCompare, “The TCP token will be a fungible token using the ERC20 token standard. The TCP token powers the ecosystem and brings value to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Crypto Prophecies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Crypto Prophecies using one of the exchanges listed above.

