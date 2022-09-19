The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,131,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.55. 19,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

