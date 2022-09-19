The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Up 13.4% in August

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Mosaic Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of MOS traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.87. 5,568,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,704,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.58. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

