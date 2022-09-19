The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.90. 69,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,734,427. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.