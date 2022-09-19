The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,635 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,427. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.