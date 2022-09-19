The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 12.0% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 421,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Williams Companies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,672,925. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

