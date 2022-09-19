Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 928,630 shares.The stock last traded at $10.62 and had previously closed at $10.07.

TBPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $791.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $132,605.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 369,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $101,000.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

