Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0530

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $280.73 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00087300 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00077958 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020259 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001542 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030186 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007555 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008715 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
